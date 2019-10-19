Air quality moved to poor category in Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]
Air quality moved to poor category in Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]

Air quality in Delhi improves slightly today, concerns persist

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19: The past 24-hours have brought relief to the people residing in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Saturday slightly improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
At 9 in the morning today, the overall AQI of Delhi was docking at 242, which falls in the 'poor' category.
The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.
At Dhirpur, the AQI was 271 in the morning, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 236. Furthermore, AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 375, 234and 256 respectively.
The organisation has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.
"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory. (ANI)

