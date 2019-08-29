Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off battery operated Eco-friendly buses in Ahmedabad [Photo/ANI]
Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off battery operated Eco-friendly buses in Ahmedabad [Photo/ANI]

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:07 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The ride in public transport buses in Ahmedabad will now be smoother and eco-friendly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon today flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city.
These electric buses will be operated on major junctions on regular intervals from today onwards.
The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here.
The Home Minister also attended an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Science City to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive.
As many as 10 lakh trees were planted across Ahmedabad today.
Under the Faster Adaption and Manufacture of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses. It should be noted that each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and are silent and will not emit smoke. The buses also have automatic door sensors and won't start if the doors are open. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Every drop counts

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In the next few years, several states of the country will feel that they have been sentenced to hydrological poverty. Such a situation was evident in a number of areas this year, particularly during the summer season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:58 IST

Greater Noida gets its first electric car charging station

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With an aim to put an end to the constant battle against air pollution and encourage people to ditch petrol-based and use electric vehicles, the Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up an electric vehicl

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:49 IST

Artists, buyers gear up for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Rameswaram/Moradabad (Tamil Nadu/UP) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The festival Ganesh Chaturthi is yet to arrive and people across the country are already immersed in religious fervour. But this year, artisans are stealing the limelight as they are adopting creative eco-friendly ways of making Lord Ganes

Read More
iocl