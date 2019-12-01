Amritsar turned coldest city on Saturday night

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): As the winter is setting in the northern parts of the country, Punjab's Amritsar became the coldest city on Saturday night with the temperature settling at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the reason can be attributed to the good amounts of rain and snowfall over the hills.

"The icy cold winds from the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayas are reaching up to Northwest India, thus resulting in a significant drop in the minimums," the weather forecast agency has said.

Amongst others, where the temperature was low yesterday was Rajasthan's Churu (7.8 degrees Celsius), Haryana's Hisar (8.8 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (9.0 degrees Celsius) and Rohtak (9.6 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, New Delhi also witnessed cold as the temperature had fallen to 9.4 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

