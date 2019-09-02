The Sugarcane Ganesha by Ganesh Mandal in Nandigama town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI
The Sugarcane Ganesha by Ganesh Mandal in Nandigama town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI

Andhra: Devotees make Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:06 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Ganesh Mandal in Nandigama town here have prepared a Ganesh idol made of 3 tonnes of sugarcane.
Ganesh Mandal is famous for crafting the Ganesh idols in unique and environment-friendly ways every year. And this year too, the organisers went one-step-ahead and made eco-friendly Ganesh idol with sugarcanes.
A 10-member team of Ganesh Mandal handcrafted the statue on their own in five days.
The idol is in huge demand and thousands of devotees are coming to offer their prayers to the sugarcane Ganesha. (ANI)

