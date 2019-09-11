PM Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Mathura on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
Animals dying because of plastic trash: PM in Mathura

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:13 IST

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the need to eliminate single-use plastic in the country saying animals are dying because of plastic trash.
"The problem if the plastic is growing each day. You Brijwasis are well aware of how plastic becoming a major factor of animals' death. Similarly, the marine animals, especially fishes living in rivers, ponds are also dying because of plastic pollution in the water bodies," he said addressing the inaugural event of National Animal Disease Control Programme.
He also urged people to carry eco-friendly bags while gong to the market.
"Waste to Wealth is what is going to protect our environment. I request you to carry a cloth or a jute bag while going for shopping. I urge traders to use very less plastic for packaging. It is our duty to be responsible about the environment," he said.
The Prime Minister also urged self-help groups and young minds to work towards making India plastic-free country.

"I appeal to Self Help groups working in villages, social organisations, youth organisations, clubs, schools and colleges to join the campaign against single plastic use and make India clean and green," he said.
"We have to try that by October 2, we rid all our homes, offices, workplaces and surroundings of single-use plastics," Modi added.
Besides single-use plastic, the Prime Minister also talked about combating terrorism, climate change and sanitation drive at the event. (ANI)

