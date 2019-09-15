AP's Krishna leads fight against single-use plastic

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given a clarion call to shun single-use plastic last month, but Krishna district administration has been working on a plan to promote the use of cloth and jute bags as an alternative for the last two months.

After a relentless campaign, the use of disposable plastic including grocery bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups, etc. has become rare in the markets of the district.

Officials claim more than 95 per cent people have now switched to eco-friendly options to carry their daily items and for other purposes.

The campaign was launched by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in July this year which was subsequently joined by several other organisations, Krishna District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz told ANI.

"The campaign was launched two months back within Vijayawada limits to reduce and ban the use of single-use plastic," he said after a cloth bag distribution programme in Vijayawada.

Several organisations have joined in to distribute the bags on the call of district authorities. National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) has pledged to distribute 5,000 bags.

"I urge people not to use single-use plastic in Vijaywada municipal and Krishna district in order to make a better society," the Collector said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, had urged countrymen to shun single-use plastic from October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)