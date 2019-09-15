Several organisations have joined the anti-plastic campaign in Krishna district. (Photo/ANI)
Several organisations have joined the anti-plastic campaign in Krishna district. (Photo/ANI)

AP's Krishna leads fight against single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:59 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given a clarion call to shun single-use plastic last month, but Krishna district administration has been working on a plan to promote the use of cloth and jute bags as an alternative for the last two months.
After a relentless campaign, the use of disposable plastic including grocery bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups, etc. has become rare in the markets of the district.
Officials claim more than 95 per cent people have now switched to eco-friendly options to carry their daily items and for other purposes.
The campaign was launched by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in July this year which was subsequently joined by several other organisations, Krishna District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz told ANI.
"The campaign was launched two months back within Vijayawada limits to reduce and ban the use of single-use plastic," he said after a cloth bag distribution programme in Vijayawada.
Several organisations have joined in to distribute the bags on the call of district authorities. National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) has pledged to distribute 5,000 bags.
"I urge people not to use single-use plastic in Vijaywada municipal and Krishna district in order to make a better society," the Collector said.
Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, had urged countrymen to shun single-use plastic from October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:58 IST

Study says pollution is ruining ecosystem too

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Not only humans but plants and insects are also getting adversely affected by the high levels of pollution of major metropolitan cities of the planet, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:13 IST

'Jaldoot' to spread message on water conservation across Maha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar here on Saturday flagged off 'Jaldoot', a bus with water conservation exhibition which will travel across eight districts of the state in next two mon

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:07 IST

K'taka: Environmentalist preserves 500 endangered herbal plants,...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): An environmentalist in Karnataka's Shivamogga has preserved endangered species of more than 500 rare herbal plants and about 1500 varieties of seeds which are considered extinct in his house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:32 IST

Odd-Even scheme too little, too late: Environmentalist

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a rerun of the odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15, Vimlendu Jha, an environmentalist, on Saturday said that headline management will not help in combating the menace of air pollution and actual concrete

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:56 IST

Tribal eviction case: Brinda Karat writes to Prakash Javadekar...

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressing disappointment over absence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing of an ongoing petition in the Supreme Court challenging the F

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:03 IST

This Indian artist is turning leaves into an art

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Art inspired by nature is always beautiful and fascinating. The experience becomes more enchanting when an artist carves out a master piece from nature.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:48 IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik calls for water conservation through sand art

Puri (Odisha) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): With an aim to send out a strong message to the people to use water judiciously on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi', sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture of a running tap at Odisha's Puri beach on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:13 IST

Animals dying because of plastic trash: PM in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the need to eliminate single-use plastic in the country saying animals are dying because of plastic trash.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:41 IST

Global warming is to blame for Sweden's highest peak losing title

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Sweden's tallest peak, Kebnekaise has lost its title of the highest mountain, as most of the glacier covering its summit melted due to the effects of global warming, reported CNN.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:11 IST

Modi segregates plastic with women rag pickers in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Days afters advocating a complete ban on single-use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stepped into the shoes of rag pickers, who segregate plastic from the garbage on daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:21 IST

Korea launches PFI at COP14 to create jobs at local level

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Korean government on Tuesday launched a Peace Forest Initiative (PFI) at the 14th Conference of Parties (COP) here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:41 IST

UP: Govt school in Agra develops rainwater harvesting system to...

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In a bid to combat the menace of water crises and save the precious resource, a school in Ambedkar Nagar has installed a rainwater harvesting system.

Read More
iocl