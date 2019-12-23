As winter sets in Delhi, night shelters filled to capacity

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As the temperature in the national capital continued to dip resulting in bone-chilling winter for Delhiites, several homeless people were seen spending night at a shelter home set up at Sarai Kale Khan area last night.

A caretaker of the shelter home told ANI that there were around 67 people here including some women.

"There are mattresses, blankets, and arrangements for hot water. There are medicines as well if somebody falls ill," the caretaker said.

People appreciated the arrangement made at the night shelter.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature of the capital would hover around 7 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius with the relative humidity oscillating between 95 per cent to 97 per cent. (ANI)

