Representative image
Representative image

Bad water conditions may drive snakeheads onto land: Study

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Northern snakehead fish">fish, which can survive on land, may flee water if it turns too acidic, salty or high in carbon dioxide, according to a new study.
Snakeheads which can eat native species of fish">fish, frogs and crayfish">fish, destroying the food web in some habitats have the ability to survive on land for up to 20 hours if conditions are moist.
In a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal -- Integrative Organismal Biology -- wake forest researcher Noah Bressman reported for the first time the water conditions that could drive snakeheads onto land.
Earlier this month, wildlife resources officials in Georgia advised anglers to kill the fish">fish on sight after one was caught in a Gwinnett County pond, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed that a 28-inch northern snakehead was caught in the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh.
Bressman also observed the fish">fish moving in a way no other amphibious fish">fish do. It makes near-simultaneous rowing movements with its pectoral fins while wriggling its axial fin back and forth. These combined motions could help the snakehead travel across uneven surfaces such as grass.
"Snakeheads move more quickly and erratically than once believed," said Bressman, a Ph.D. candidate and the corresponding author of Emersion and terrestrial locomotion of the northern snakehead on multiple substrates.
"The fish">fish we studied moved super quickly on rough surfaces such as grass, and we think they use their pectoral fins to push off these three-dimensional surfaces," Bressman added.
Bressman studied snakehead populations in Maryland, where the fish">fish is considered a threat to the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources collected snakeheads by electrofish">fishing in tributaries of the Potomac River and adjacent drainage ditches.
The fish">fish tolerated all conditions but high salinity and acidity, and stagnant water with too much carbon dioxide.
Although it is unclear how often snakeheads leave water voluntarily and cross overland to invade other waterways, Bressman said these findings can inform how natural resources agencies plan to contain the fish">fish.
"When snakeheads were discovered on land, it caused a lot of fear because not much was known about them," he said. "Sure, they can move fairly quickly on land, and they have sharp teeth. But you can easily outrun them, and they won't hurt you, your children or your pets. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:22 IST

Delhi pollution level reduces slightly as air quality improves

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas witnessed some improvement in the air pollution levels on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211 in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:06 IST

UP: Visually impaired children in Varanasi add sparkle this Diwali

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): From eco-friendly glittery candles and decorative christmas trees to colourful diyas and hand-printed cards, this blind school's collection of Deepawali decorative art pieces can accentuate the festive vibe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:50 IST

More stubble burning recorded this year till Oct 21: PRSC

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Expressing concern over the menace of increasing air pollution, Anid Sood, Head ACM division, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Tuesday said that more straw burning has been recorded this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:10 IST

Delhi's air quality drops to 'poor' category again

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The national capital's air quality index (AQI) again plunged to the 'poor' category as the wind direction changed to northwesterly, resulting in increasing of smoke and dust particles in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:32 IST

Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The overall air quality of Delhi has drastically improved to the higher end of the satisfactory category, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:56 IST

Govt sells budget-friendly vegetable saplings to boost kitchen...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a bid to boost kitchen garden culture in Srinagar, the central government on Saturday distributed vegetable saplings to the locals at an economical price.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:32 IST

Air quality in Delhi improves slightly today, concerns persist

New Delhi [India], Oct 19: The past 24-hours have brought relief to the people residing in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Saturday slightly improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:07 IST

WB: Spike in demand of earthen lamps keeping Siliguri potters...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With Diwali festival around the corner, potters in West Bengal's Siliguri area are excited as earthen lamp demand makes a comeback after facing a slowdown due to Chinese light and lamps.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:49 IST

Delhi's air pollution is public health emergency, worse is yet...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): With two weeks to go for Diwali, the air quality in the national capital has started to deteriorate. On Friday, air quality forecast remained between 200 to 300 levels at various locations in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:26 IST

Do not blame us for air pollution: Punjab Farmers

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Punjab government, incidents of stubble burning have not abated in the nearby areas of Amritsar. Scores of farmers here have been burning crop residue, causing air pollution in the nearby states, while claiming that they lack alternative

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:39 IST

Delhi chokes with dusty haze, air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi is once again inching towards the worst time of the year in terms of air pollution, as the national capital's air quality is getting toxic day by day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:53 IST

Hyderabad: Edible cups launched for serving hot and cold beverages

Hyderabad [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Keeping with the growing demands of environment-friendly products for serving and packaging food products and beverages, a Hyderabad-based company has introduced cups which can be eaten after consuming cold or heat beverages.

Read More
iocl