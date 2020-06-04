Bhopal, Mumbai receive rainfall today

Bhopal/Mumbai [India], June 4 (ANI): Bhopal and Mumbai on Thursday received rainfall as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT department has further predicted that along with these two places, states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall today accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," the IMD stated in its advisory.

For Goa, the IMD stated that "light to moderate thunderstorms are very likely to affect a few places over North Goa and South Goa district during next 3 hours."

Also, Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near adjoining Alibaug yesterday, is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.

"Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the IMD tweeted.

The coastal districts of Palghar and Raigad yesterday bore the brunt of the storm with the high wind speeds and heavy downpour. The tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed a few isolated parts of the coastal areas. (ANI)

