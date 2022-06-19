Bhupender Yadav calls upon MEF members to launch global movement on LIFE

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attended a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on Friday where he called upon the members of MEF to launch a global movement on LIFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 in Glasgow.

The MEF meeting, hosted by US President Joseph Biden, was aimed at galvanising actions that are to strengthen energy security and tackle the climate crisis thereby building momentum for COP27. The meeting was attended by 23 major economies across the world and the Secretary General of United Nations, according to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The MEF leaders shared the initiatives being taken by them to deliver on their respective climate change commitments.



Yadav spoke about India's continued commitment to contributing toward global collective action to combat climate change. He emphasised that India's initiatives go beyond its borders, including the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, read the release.

He mentioned that India has already installed 159 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity and during the last 7.5 years, India's installed solar energy capacity has increased over 18 times.

The Environment Minister highlighted that India's annual per capita emissions are only a third of the global average and its cumulative GHG emissions are less than 4 per cent, but India's climate targets are ambitious and reflect its commitment to the global good.

He further underscored that without cumulative emissions in check, success with other environmental challenges, even if they are achieved, will not carry lasting value.

He mentioned how the Panchamrit goals are being fructified through one of the largest clean energy development plans in the world. "India is on track to meet its commitments, through adoption of low carbon policies across key sectors of our economy ranging from green hydrogen mission to e-mobility," he added. (ANI)

