Bihar: Winter break of schools extended till Jan 5 due to cold in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Due to the prevailing cold weather condition in Patna, the District Magistrate Kumar Ravi on Thursday issued a circular of extending the school holidays till January 5 (Sunday).

"It has been made to appear to me that due to continuing prevalent cold weather and low temperature particularly in the early morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk Therefore under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 the academic activities up to Class X which requires the presence of children in all the private and government schools of Patna District are prohibited", Kumar Ravi, District Magistrate, Patna said in an order.

"All School authorities are hereby directed to close the academic activities up to class X till 05-01-2020 (Sunday)", he stated.

The city is reeling under cold wave conditions from the past couple of days making life tough for the locals.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures of the city would hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The sky is likely to be cloudy and the city may receive light rains. (ANI)

