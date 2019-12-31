Biting cold affects life in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Severe cold wave conditions in Jammu city have made life tough for its residents. Due to the winter chill, people are unable to even carry out their daily activities.

Commuters are also facing problems due to fog in the morning hours.

"We are not able to go outside due to severe cold here. Some people have also died because of the cold weather. We are just covering ourselves up in warm clothes," said Mohammed Altaf, a resident of Jammu while speaking to ANI.

"This year, it is unbearably cold. Even the students are not coming out of colleges to buy things from the market area. The fog has also created problems for the commuters," said Jahangir, another local.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the next two days, the sky of the city will mainly be cloudy towards the afternoon hours. The minimum and maximum temperature would vary between 2 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

