BRO carries out snow clearance operation in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Snow clearance operation was carried out by Border Road Organisation (BRO) at Mandhol area of Shimla on Thursday morning.

As many as 735 roads including five national highways were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to thick blanket of snow covering the road.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will receive light snow on Friday with the temperature between -1 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

The sky is expected to be cloudy on January 10 and 11. (ANI)

