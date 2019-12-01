Centre to install air purifier towers to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Dec1 (ANI): With an aim to combat the menace of air pollution in Delhi and national capital region, the Central Government has decided to deploy large -scale air purifying system named Adaptive Clean Air Network, which will be a pilot demonstration for a smog tower in the capital and its adjoining areas.

"The technological suggestions for combating air pollution are evaluated in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology for the examination of the feasibility," Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

He further stated that a proposal titled "Project for Demonstrating the Feasibility of Reducing Air Pollution Exposure in Urban Area by Using Large Scale Cleaning System" was submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to control air pollution with the help of EPC (Environment Protection Charge) funds.

Responding to a question posed by Delhi MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari on the work done by the Environment Ministry to curb pollution in the capital, Supriyo stated that several technologies for mitigation of air pollution which inter-alia includes Deployment and Evaluation of Air Purification Units for Traffic Junction Pollution Abatement were tried.

"The Control of Dust Emissions using dust Suppressant, Demonstrate the effectiveness of Air Pollution Mitigation by Pariyayantra Filtration, Multiple antenna high-density ion generators for pollution control were also used," added the Union Minister. (ANI)