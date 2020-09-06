Coastal Karnataka to receive widespread rainfall till September 10: IMD

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 6 to September 10, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

A yellow alert has also been issued by the administration for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada as these areas are likely to be battered by heavy rains.

"Coastal Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from 6-10 September. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada likely to receive an isolated heavy rainfall-yellow alert for 6-10 September. North interior Karnataka likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall from 6-10 September," he said while speaking to ANI.

The IMD has also predicted that areas in Belgaum, Dharwad, Gadag are also likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

"Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, orange alert announced on 8 September; isolated heavy rainfall on 6,7,9,10 September for which yellow alert announced. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower on 6 and 7 September," the weatherman tweeted. (ANI)

