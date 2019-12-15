Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur over isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Dense to very dense fog is also likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely over north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh; dense fog in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, coastal Odisha, south Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur and Mizoram in the morning hours," predicted IMD. (ANI)

