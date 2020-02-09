Cold wave to hit Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, parts of Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and northeast Rajasthan are likely to be battered by cold wave today, predicted India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are likely over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

In Delhi, fog has engulfed the region with the minimum and maximum temperatures oscillating between 7 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur area, a Delhi bound flight was diverted to Nagpur as the visibility was around 900 metres due to fog. (ANI)

