Cold wave to sweep northern India

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the national capital and the adjoining areas for the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness dense to very dense fog in the morning hours and cold day to severe cold day during the next two days.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning as the temperature dipped in the city.

The forecast agency has also predicted that dense to very dense fog in the morning hours is very likely to prevail during the next five days and there will be cold wave conditions from 24th to 27th December over north Rajasthan.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail likely over East and adjoining central India during 24th and 26th December," the IMD said in its forecast bulletin.

On December 23, the minimum temperature that the Safdarjung area in national capital recorded was 8.3 degrees Celsius and the highest was 14.3 degrees Celsius.

While in the Palam area, the maximum recorded temperature was 13 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 7.2.

There is likely to be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over East India and no significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest of the country during the next 2-3 days. (ANI)

