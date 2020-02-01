Country to witness dry weather; some areas to get rain, snow: IMD

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The country is likely to witness dry weather during the next two days said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

According to the forecasting agency, rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers very likely over east and adjoining central India in the next two days.

"Under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered precipitation very likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region on February 3 and February 4," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

It also said dense fog to very dense fog at some places is very likely over plains of northwest India in the morning hours during the next three days.

IMD said rain or thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north interior Karnataka, dense fog to very dense fog was observed at 5:30 in the morning today. (ANI)

