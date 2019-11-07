Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena [Photo/ANI]
Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena [Photo/ANI]

'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.
Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena said, "All district administrations of coastal Odisha have been making announcements for fishermen to not go into the sea. Those who are in the sea should return before November 7 evening. We have kept our district administration and District Collectors on full alert."
"Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast for its landfall. It may go towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. But light to medium rainfall is expected in north Odisha coastal districts, November 9 onwards," he added.
The districts put on alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada.
The weather forecast agency also mentioned about Cyclone Maha and said that Severe Cyclonic Storm is "very likely" to weaken into a depression by Thursday evening.
The cyclone is very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast and lie centered about 40 kilometers south of Diu around noon of November 7 as a Deep Depression. "Continuing to move east-north-eastwards, it is very likely to weaken further into a depression by November 8 evening," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. A few places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness heavy downpour today. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:55 IST

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj area have become com

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:11 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for second consecutive day, AQI at 283

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day on Thursday, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:47 IST

Delhi gets slight relief from choking as air quality improved to 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): After an extended bout of hazardous levels of pollution, the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas on Wednesday fell in the 'poor category' due to positive influence of high-speed winds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:30 IST

Uttarakhand CM urges public to avoid single-use plastic, takes...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of single-use plastic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:28 IST

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Del

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:24 IST

Researchers develop new system to counter 'Climate Change'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Researchers have come up with a new system to remove carbon-dioxide efficiently from the air and this can prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change. The new system can work on the gas at virtually any concentration level, even down to the roug

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:51 IST

Delhi-NCR chokes on smog, visibility drops significantly as AQI...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:48 IST

Delhi receives mild showers, no respite from air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi residents woke up to mild showers in different parts of the city on early Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:03 IST

Haryana: 133 farmers penalised for burning stubble in Kaithal

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The district administration has penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:08 IST

Thick smog continues to affect visibility in Delhi; AQI remains...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions continued to remain in the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:04 IST

Go green! Plastic bottle crusher machine inaugurated by Noida Authority

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Contributing towards doing away with single-use plastic, Noida Authority installed a plastic bottle crusher machine at the authority campus here to raise awareness about plastic waste management.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Face masks not a long-term solution to Delhi's air quality, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed face masks to school students as part of efforts to tackle air pollution but doctors said that the masks were not a solution to the problem of Delhi's worsening air quality and may not be effective in protecting

Read More
iocl