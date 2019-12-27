Dehradun likely to receive rainfall on New Year's Eve, predicts IMD

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Rainfall is expected to batter Dehradun on the new year eve, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature in the city is expected to be between 8 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius on December 31.

The cold wave will continue to persist in Dehradun for the first few days of January.

Apart from Dehradun, Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida will continue to reel under cold conditions till December 30.

On Dember 31, the capital is likely to witness light rains with the minimum and maximum temperature hovering around Six degrees and 15 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

