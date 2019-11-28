Delhi: Air quality improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The air quality in some of the areas of the national capital have improved to the moderate category while some regions still remain engulfed in the poor air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCP), Burari crossing, at PM 2.5, the AQI was docked at 156 at 8:30 in the morning.

In capital's one of most crowded areas - ITO Delhi, the AQI was 162 while in Mathura Road also it was 133, which falls in the moderate category.

However, in Dwarka, Sector 8 and Wazirpur area, the level of air pollution was poor with PM 2.5 at 237 and 234 respectively.

In Delhi's adjoining Ghaziabad and Noida also, the air quality improved to the moderate category with the AQI 174 and 159.

In Haryana's Gurugram also, at Vikas Sadan, the AQI docked at 111 in the morning today.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground. (ANI)

