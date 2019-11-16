Delhi air quality remains in 'Severe' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 505 at 7:30 am on Saturday.

"The overall Delhi AQI shot up very fast towards the higher side of Severe category mainly due to secondary particulate formation after Delhi experience slight drizzle which is always lethal as also happened in the first week of November. Although PM2.5 is recovering during the daylight, Western Disturbance induced cloudy conditions prevailing over entire northwest India may bring some isolated drizzle in Delhi to offset the day gain," SAFAR stated.

"Drizzling delayed the recovery and hence, improvement to the very poor category is now expected only by November 17," it added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's Odd-Even scheme ended on Friday. The Chief Minister had said that state government will take a decision on Monday on the continuation of the scheme. (ANI)