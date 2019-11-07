A visual from India Gate [Photo/ANI]
Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for second consecutive day, AQI at 283

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day on Thursday, said Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research">System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall Air Quality Index stood at 283 by 8:30 in the morning today.
The organisation also stated that Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 145 at 8:30 am today. Mathura road recorded a figure of 309, IIT Delhi docked at 316, Airport Terminal 3 at 234, Lodhi Road 153 and Pusa 239.
"I am feeling much better today as the pollution level has decreased. I believe that Even-Odd has helped to bring down the pollution in the capital. The visibility has also increased on the roads," Robin Sharma, a visitor from Punjab told ANI.
The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

