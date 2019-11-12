Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): For the fourth consecutive day, the overall air quality of Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi docked at 342 at 8 am in the morning.

It further stated that the air quality of the national capital might deteriorate further on Tuesday with overall AQI expected at 355.(ANI)

