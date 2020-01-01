Delhi and neighboring states face flip-flop in weather conditions

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Due to the influence of warm moist easterlies, less than 10 degrees Celsius below normal temperatures were reported in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh yesterday (December 31, 2019).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), below normal maximum temperature departures have increased by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature during Tuesday night increased to 6 degrees Celsius from 2 degrees Celsius for a couple of hours. In the morning today, the minimum temperature again had plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius.

"Cold Day conditions have abated from entire Bihar and severe cold day conditions have reduced into cold day conditions over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh."

Further improvement in cold day and cold wave conditions and its abatement is very likely during the next 24 hours.

Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the influence of low-level easterlies, dense fog conditions are unlikely to prevail over these regions during the next 3-4 days."

Under the influence of the westerly trough and interaction with lower level easterlies, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail is also likely in major parts of northwest and central India during 1 to 4 January and over east India during 2 to 4 January 2020. (ANI)

