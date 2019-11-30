Delhi: AQI dips to moderate after brief respite, city wakes up to foggy morning

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): After a brief respite, the air quality in Delhi again deteriorated on Saturday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging to 108, which falls in the 'moderate' category. The fog had engulfed several isolated areas of the national capital during the wee hours.

Yesterday, the quality of the air was in a satisfactory zone with the AQI in double digits.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 were both at 92 in the Dhirpur area.

The air quality index standards for PM 10 and PM 2.5 at Lodhi was at 93 and 95, respectively. The same was 110 and 115 at IIT, Delhi, and 102and 103 at Delhi University.

In Chandni Chowk, one of the most crowded areas of the capital, the AQI was 133 while the same was 113 at the airport, both of which fall under the 'moderate' category.

People residing near India Gate complaint of fog in the morning making tuff for them to reach their respective places.

"Though the pollution levels are comparatively less the fog has engulfed the region. It is much better now but the air should be more cleaner," said Aditya, a local.

Another resident of Delhi named Sarthak also said that fog covered Delhi in the morning and added: " requisite measures should be taken to curb the pollution menace."

The Center-run SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion throughout the day.

"Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," the organisation stated in its advisory. (ANI)

