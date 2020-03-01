Delhi AQI improves due to rains, moves to 'satisfactory' category

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday as the air quality of the region improved to 'satisfactory' level after brief Saturday showers.

According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi is 'satisfactory' with PM 10 at 94 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 at 46 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am on Sunday.

At Lodhi road, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 94 while at Mathura road, it was 78. However, in Chandni Chowk and IIT Delhi area, the AQI was relatively higher as compared to other places and was around 141 and 109 respectively.

SAFAR in its advisory has predicted marginal deterioration in air quality from 'moderate' to 'poor' on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today, the temperature in Delhi would hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the day with minimum temperature to be around 15 degree Celsius.

The sky is expected to be generally cloudy with the possibilities of drizzling. (ANI)

