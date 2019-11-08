Delhi: AQI plunges to 'very poor' again

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Despite receiving showers, Delhi's air quality again plunged to 'very poor' on Friday with an Air Quality Index of 348, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The spike in air pollution in the national capital is primarily due to insufficient rainfall and low wind speed.

Residents of Delhi have been badly affected by the poor air quality.

"Pollution has increased in the last 10 days. I feel suffocated when I walk and also feel itchiness in throat," said Loveleesh Kumar, a resident of the city.

"I feel breathless at times during my morning walk. Though in the past 2-3 days due to Odd-Even pollution level has decreased, but it has spiked again in the region," said another local.

There was haze as air quality around India Gate and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium remained in the 'Very Poor' category.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

