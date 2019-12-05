Delhi battles to breathe as AQI plunges to 334

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital has plunged to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 334 with PM2.5 at 164 and PM10 at 272, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 341 at 9:30 am, while in Mathura Road it was 336. The AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 405, 336 and 362 respectively.

The residents requested the administration to take appropriate measures to combat the pollution menace in the capital.

"The government must do something about it. The pollution is increasing every day. I also request the residents to use public transport and go green as much as possible to save our environment," said a city resident.

"We have to fight the problem together. Asthmatics are forced to stay indoors as it is difficult for them to breathe properly. We must all come together to do something," said Paramjeet Kaur.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

