Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi chokes again day ahead of Diwali, likely to worsen tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Just a day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality dropped to season's worst on Saturday, due to decrease speed of the wind affecting the dispersion of dust particles.
"The decrease in wind speed has started to negatively influence Delhi's air quality by drastically decreasing ventilation coefficients and thereby affecting dispersion," said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
At 10 am today, the overall air quality of Delhi was docking at 305, said SAFAR.
The organisation had predicted that tomorrow, the air quality will get even worse from today. The AQI is expected to be around 324.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The increasing menace of air pollution in Delhi has erupted a political slugfest with allegation and counter allegation levelling across party lines.
On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking requisite measures to combat the pollution.
Speaking to ANI, the former union minister said, " Pollution has increased in Delhi. In the last five years, Arvind Kejriwal has done nothing to reduce air pollution in the national capital. It was only the Centre who has taken steps like constructing bridges, highways and widened roads for traffic management and decongestion."
He also slammed the Delhi government for re-introducing the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi in saying, "They have introduced this scheme just to be in the news. Their (AAP government) is to be in the advertisements. Odd-Even will again cause a problem for the people."
To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that the smog from the nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.
On a closer look, farmers residing in Haryana and Punjab usually burn the crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn season in order to clear the fields for summer harvest. Smoke from these two states travels to the national capital each year, leading to a spike in the air pollution levels. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:05 IST

UP police stations to be lit with earthen lamps on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): In a bid to foster the idea of eco-friendly Diwali, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh OP Singh on Friday announced that all the police stations of the state will be lit with the earthen lamps.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:39 IST

Air pollution leaves Delhi gasping for breath ahead of Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Just two days ahead of Diwali, the air quality of the national capital plunged to a 'very poor' category. At 8:30 am, the air quality index was docking at 326.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:48 IST

Fungi - Answer to escalating fertiliser use!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): There's no denying that fertilizers take a toll on our crops and add to the ongoing climate crisis. But the solution to the problem has been found in small organisms -- Fungi!

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:35 IST

No clean air for Delhi as AQI remains 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital and its nearby areas remained poor on Thursday due to an increase in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

Bad water conditions may drive snakeheads onto land: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Northern snakehead fish, which can survive on land, may flee water if it turns too acidic, salty or high in carbon dioxide, according to a new study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:22 IST

Delhi pollution level reduces slightly as air quality improves

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas witnessed some improvement in the air pollution levels on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211 in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:06 IST

UP: Visually impaired children in Varanasi add sparkle this Diwali

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): From eco-friendly glittery candles and decorative christmas trees to colourful diyas and hand-printed cards, this blind school's collection of Deepawali decorative art pieces can accentuate the festive vibe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:50 IST

More stubble burning recorded this year till Oct 21: PRSC

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Expressing concern over the menace of increasing air pollution, Anid Sood, Head ACM division, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Tuesday said that more straw burning has been recorded this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:10 IST

Delhi's air quality drops to 'poor' category again

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The national capital's air quality index (AQI) again plunged to the 'poor' category as the wind direction changed to northwesterly, resulting in increasing of smoke and dust particles in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:32 IST

Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The overall air quality of Delhi has drastically improved to the higher end of the satisfactory category, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:56 IST

Govt sells budget-friendly vegetable saplings to boost kitchen...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a bid to boost kitchen garden culture in Srinagar, the central government on Saturday distributed vegetable saplings to the locals at an economical price.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:32 IST

Air quality in Delhi improves slightly today, concerns persist

New Delhi [India], Oct 19: The past 24-hours have brought relief to the people residing in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Saturday slightly improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run

Read More
iocl