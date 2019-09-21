Delhi: Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat on World Cleanup Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Namami Gange project, a cleanliness drive was organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day on Saturday in which many young volunteers participated.

"The Namami Gange Project can only be successful if people put combined effort. Our team usually comes every month to clean the river bank. Landing a helping hand, other NGOs have also started participating and they come every week to clean the river banks," Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General (DG) of Namami Gange project told ANI.

The members are now trying to pull Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the city to urge people to participate in this project. They are also appealing the residents and school children to come forward and actively participate in it.

"To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi on October 2, we will organise a cleanliness drive on large scale on every river bank. Another campaign which is receiving a good response is the Swachta hi Seva campaign in which people are participating in large numbers," he added.

A physically handicapped man, Bhavesh Tipadiya also actively participated in the campaign with others.

"Everyone should realise their responsibility towards nature. If one will take part, others will also follow. We should not use single-use plastics. Money cannot buy clean air, water, therefore it is our responsibility to protect it for future," he said. (ANI)