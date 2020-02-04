Delhi gasps for breath as AQI crosses 300 mark

New Delhi [India], February 04 (ANI): After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the pollution level is down to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309 on Tuesday morning.

The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 313 at 9 am today which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Mathura Road had an AQI of 451, 248 and 359 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The maximum temperature in the capital will be 22 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 6 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

