Delhi gasps for breath as AQI plunges to 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crippled down to 'very poor' category on Thursday.

The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 359 at 8 am today which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Lodhi Road had an AQI of 347, 327 and 338, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The maximum temperature in the capital will be 16 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 7 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

