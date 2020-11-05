Delhi gasps for clean air as AQI remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi,[India], November 5 (ANI): A layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR as air quality index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category in several areas with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Delhi's overall air pollution recorded at 333 (very poor) in the morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). In Gurugram, the AQI stood at 432 (severe category), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.

"We were already witnessing several problems due to COVID-19, now the pollution is increasing day by day. Due to this, we are not able to breathe properly, it is affecting our eyes and throat too," said a local in Delhi near the signature bridge in Wazirabad.

"People burn garbage here and throw waste in the river, because of all this we are facing several problems. We as a citizen of this country should play a role in combating the air pollution," said a cyclist.

AQI reached in 'severe category' in several areas. It was recorded at 469 in Sector-51 Gurugram, 458 in Noida Sector 1, 469 in Indirapuram and Ghaziabad, and 421 in New Industrial Town Faridabad.

Meanwhile, in RK Puram, the AQI reached at 451, 394 at Lodhi Road (very poor category), 440 around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and 456 in Dwarka.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate,

201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)