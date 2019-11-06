A thick blanket of smog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]
Delhi gets slight relief from choking as air quality improved to 'poor'

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): After an extended bout of hazardous levels of pollution, the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas on Wednesday fell in the 'poor category' due to positive influence of high-speed winds.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 8:30 in the morning today was 276; it was 381 (very poor) on Tuesday and 494 on November 4, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Despite the decrease in the pollutants in the air, a layer of thick smog continues to cover the sky near the major junction of Delhi. At India Gate, where the air quality remains in the 'Unhealthy' category this morning, the visibility was poor creating problems for the joggers and the commuters.
Schools situated in Delhi also reopened today as air quality in the national capital improved significantly in the morning.
The Arvind Kejriwal led government in Delhi had announced the closure of schools till November 5 after pollution levels plunged to 'severe plus' category on Friday.
A couple of students had worn anti-pollution masks while going to school to prevent themselves from falling prey to respiratory illness.
In a bid to tackle the national capital's air pollution, the Delhi government has also re-introduced the Odd-Even scheme. Today is the third day of the programme and this scheme will run till November 15. (ANI)

