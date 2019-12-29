Delhi: Homeless swamp night shelters to beat winter blues

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): With the minimum temperature plummeting to 2 degrees Celsius, scores of roadside vendors, slum dwellers and needy migrants residing in the national capital are flocking to night shelters to spend their nights in relative comfort.

The occupants of the night shelter situated in the capital's Sarai Kale Khan area includes women, children and old aged people who have come from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in search of work or for receiving medical treatments.

The poor have been provided with woollen blankets, pillows and thick mattresses to beat the winter blues.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will continue to reel under cold wave conditions tomorrow as well.

The city is expected to receive drizzles on January 31 with a cloudy sky.

Apart from Delhi, cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh tomorrow. (ANI)

