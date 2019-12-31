Delhi likely to get relief from cold wave on New Year: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get some relief from the cold wave which has engulfed the region in the past few weeks as the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2 notches tomorrow (January 1) to 5 degrees Celsius, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital is also likely to receive light rains with the sky generally remaining cloudy.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. Throughout the day, the city will continue to reel under cold weather conditions as predicted by IMD.

Apart from Delhi, severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and also in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Rajasthan today, the weatherman further predicted. (ANI)

