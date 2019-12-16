Delhi-NCR air quality cripples down to 'poor' from 'moderate'

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crippled down to 'poor' category from 'moderate' on Monday.

The AQI in the area around Delhi Technological University was recorded 244 at 8 am today which falls under the 'poor' category. Similarly, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka Sector-8, and Rohini had an AQI of 285, 246 and 264, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Ghaziabad's Loni area recorded an AQI of 256, Vasundhra was 260, while Knowledge Park 3 in Greater Noida was at 245.

The AQI had improved on Sunday due to strong winds which brought the air quality from the 'very poor' to the 'moderate' category.

The maximum temperature in the capital will be 19 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 8 degrees Celcius. (ANI)