Delhi-NCR likely to receive rain in next 2-3 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to receive light rainfall in the next two to three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Light rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during the next two or three hours," Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said while speaking to ANI.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is also likely to batter Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

"Heavy to heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep."

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. (ANI)

