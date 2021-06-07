Delhi-NCR's air quality in moderate category today, likely to deteriorate marginally on June 8-9

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on Monday, informed Ministry of Earth Science citing India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, it will likely deteriorate marginally but remain in the Moderate to Poor category on June 8 and 9.

"The predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and transport dust from the nearby regions. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in," the ministry added.

The IMD also reported the possibility of thundery development towards evening, today, as predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from West and Southwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 08-18 kmph and partly cloudy sky.

The day of June 9 will mainly have a clear sky with strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph), due to the predominant surface wind likely coming from the West directions of Delhi with wind speed 18-20 kmph.

IMD has also predicted that the maximum mixing depth is likely to be approximately 3800 m on June 7.

"The Maximum Ventilation Index is likely to be approx d 34000 m2/s on 07.06.2021and 47000 m2/s on 08.06.2021. The ventilation index lower than 6000 m2/s with average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants", the ministry added.

Strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and for the transport of dust from the nearby regions, thereby making PM10 predominant. (ANI)