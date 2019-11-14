NDMC sprinkles water in the area around Feroz Shah Road to settle the dust, as a pollution control measure. [Photo/ANI]
Delhi: NDMC Trucks sprinkle water on Lodhi road to settle dust amid rising AQI

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of pollution in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday began sprinkling water on Feroz Shah Road to settle the dust.
The local authorities were seen using water pipes for sprinkling water using NDMC trucks in the morning.
At 11 in the morning, the air quality index (AQI) was 476. At Dhirpur, the air quality was 416 while at Delhi University it docked at 433.
In the capital's famous Chandni Chowk area, the AQI was relatively low with 381, which falls in the very poor category and at Lodhi road, it was 457.
Locals at Lodhi Road also spoke to ANI on the rising menace and said the government must take more requisite steps to curb it.
"From yesterday onwards, air pollution has again spiked. I feel suffocated during the morning walk. The odd-even scheme should be extended and the government must take more steps to reduce the air pollution," said a local.
"People especially aged are having respiratory problems. They must stay indoors. Nowadays, fewer people are coming for the morning walk. Asthmatics too must take precautions during this season," said another local.
To combat the menace of air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has implemented the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 till 15.
Chief Minister Kejriwal has repeatedly said that the smog from the nearby states caused by the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region. (ANI)

