Delhi: Parliamentary panel to meet at 3 pm today over environment issue

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A meeting of Parliamentary panel on urban development will be held on Wednesday over the issue of the environment.

The panel will meet at 3 pm in Parliament House Annexe Extension building. Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development will head the meeting.

This meeting comes days after several members were rapped for not showing up at the last conference called on Friday regarding the same.

A total of 21 members from the lower house are expected to take part in the meeting. This list also includes the name of Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini, SP Singh and Sanjay Kumar.

From Rajya Sabha, a total of eight members are likely to attend the meeting. The list includes the name of MJ Akbar, Y.S. Chowdary, Ahamed Hassan, Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade, Kumar Ketkar, Digvijaya Singh, Sanjay Singh and RK Sinha.

The air quality in the national capital had reached severe and hazardous levels before a slight improvement due to wind conditions. (ANI)

