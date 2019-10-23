Visuals of India Gate [Photo/ANI]
Visuals of India Gate [Photo/ANI]

Delhi pollution level reduces slightly as air quality improves

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas witnessed some improvement in the air pollution levels on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211 in the morning.
The PM 10 levels in most parts of Delhi was in poor zone with AQI hovering around 94 while the PM 2.5 was recorded in moderate category with AQI 183.
According to Skymet, a private weather forecast agency, despite the change in wind direction to westerlies/north westerlies, pollution levels have decreased as the wind speed remained moderate in the range of 15-20 kmph.
The locals also spoke to ANI about the decrease in air pollution and said that today they were feeling less suffocated in the morning.
"As compared to other days, I am feeling better and less suffocated. I am happy that Centre and the state government are creating awareness among the masses about air pollution. People are using less cars in Delhi, " said Dutta Sutra, a local.
"Today I am feeling less breathless because of the decrease in air pollution. Stubble burning has also reduced. The air is also clean," said Kanhaiya.
SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities.
The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory.
According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, about 4 lakh deaths in India in 2017 were due to air pollution, which included 6.7 lakh deaths due to outdoor particulate matter air pollution and 4.8 lakh deaths due to household air pollution.
The highest PM2.5 exposure level was in Delhi, followed by the other north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. (ANI)

