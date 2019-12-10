Delhi reels under bouts of air pollution as AQI crosses 350 mark

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The national capital continues to reel under noxious air after a brief relief from the poor air quality during the last week.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality index docked at 352 with PM2.5 at 188 and PM10 306, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 9 in the morning, the AQI at Dhirpur, Delhi University and Chandni Chowk was at 363, 357 and 377 respectively. At the city's major junction such as IIT Delhi, Pusa Road and Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 328, 333 and 336, respectively.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi will hover around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 50 per cent. A shallow fog will envelop the region throughout the day.

The AQI is expected to improve from December 12 due to the prevalence of the western disturbance.

"Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, increased wind speed and scattered rainfall is expected by the evening of 12th December, improvement in AQI is expecting," stated SAFAR in its advisory.

Even in the capital's adjoining area Ghaziabad, the AQI was hovering around 400 mark. The residents' complaint of breathlessness and eye irritation while moving outdoors.

The top court had on Monday lifted the ban on construction activities partially in Delhi-NCR to contain air pollution levels.

The judicature had imposed a moratorium on all construction and demolition activities in light of the deteriorating air quality from the past couple of weeks in the region.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

