Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, no respite till Friday: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining regions will not get relief till May 29 (Friday) from the scorching heat as the temperature is likely to be above 45 degrees Celsius for the next few days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the minimum and the maximum temperatures in the capital would hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius today.

The weatherman further predicted that the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius and after that, the region is expected to be battered by rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there is a slight increase in the pollution levels of the capital today. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI docked at 176 in the morning, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

SAFAR further stated that PM10 pollutants in Delhi were recorded at 214 meanwhile PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 81. (ANI)