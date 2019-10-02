Delhi: 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' organised at Ramghat under 'Namami Gange'

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a 15-day 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project' concluded on Wednesday.

Along with cleaning of the ghats of Yamuna, the surface water of the river was also cleaned during the drive by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Director-General of Namami Gange Scheme, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "In the past few days, many ghats have been cleaned in Delhi. Even today, this campaign is being carried out in many places."

"Under the Namami Gange scheme, there is a target of cleaning the Ganges and other rivers. The campaign has shown a positive response and enthusiastic involvement of people have helped this campaign to move forward", he added.

Apart from the government officials, employees of the ministry, local people and students also participated in this campaign.

Both Congress and BJP are organising a number of cleanliness events throughout the country to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The BJP has also extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will culminate on January 31, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31.

Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters. (ANI)