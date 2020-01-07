Delhi witnesses light afternoon rain

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Due to the prevalence of a fresh western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad witnessed a drizzle in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The sky is generally cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, the data compiled by India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed.

Tomorrow (January 8) also the capital may get rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Today, due to fog as many as 15 trains to Delhi were delayed in the morning hours. (ANI)

