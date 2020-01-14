Delhiites witness scattered rains on Monday evening

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Temperature in Delhi dipped again on Monday as the national capital on Monday evening witnessed scattered rainfall.

The city recorded a minimum of 9.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted that Delhi will witness moderate fog on Tuesday and little rain accompanied with a thunderstorm in the next five days.

Earlier in the day, the air quality in Delhi plunged to 'very poor' category.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital were recorded at 24.3 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

