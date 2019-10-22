Delhi's air quality drops to 'poor' category again

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The national capital's air quality index (AQI) again plunged to the 'poor' category as the wind direction changed to northwesterly, resulting in increasing of smoke and dust particles in the air.

At 11 am on Tuesday, the overall air quality index (AQI) was docking at 232, after fluctuating between moderate and very poor category for over a week.

The people residing in Delhi are also complaining of the spike in respiratory problems and allergies.

"This kind of air is poisonous for the people who are asthmatics. We must all come together to combat this menace. I fell breathless each day because of the smog," a local, Rajesh told ANI.

"The traffic has increased in Delhi. The tourist transport has also increased in the last few days resulting in an increase of air pollution. I do not know what to do. My eyes burn during morning ," said Sanjay Kumar, another local.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory.

According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, about 4 lakh deaths in India in 2017 were due to air pollution, which included 6.7 lakh deaths due to outdoor particulate matter air pollution and 4.8 lakh deaths due to household air pollution.

The highest PM2.5 exposure level was in Delhi, followed by the other north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. (ANI)

